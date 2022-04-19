Santiniketan rape case: Four, including 2 minors, held

KOLKATA: Four persons, including two minors, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a tribal girl's rape case at Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district, a police officer said on Monday.



All four of them were picked up from Badlodanga village in Parui police station area on Sunday, the officer said.

Sketches of the accused were drawn by the state CID based on descriptions given by the girl and her friend, and arrests were subsequently made, he said.

"Initial probe revealed that the girl had gone to the local fair along with her boyfriend. The incident apparently occurred when they were returning home," the investigating officer said.

The two minors, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the raper case, were sent to a juvenile home.

Meanwhile, the other two accused have been remanded in police custody for 10 days by a local court, the investigating officer said.

The girl, in her complaint, claimed the accused had accosted her and her friend as they were returning from the fair, and then took her to a ground adjoining a river, where she was gangraped.