Sadhan Pande hospitalised with lung infection, condition critical

Kolkata: Bengal minister Sadhan Pande has been hospitalised with a severe lung infection, a health official said on Saturday.



The condition of the Consumer Affairs and Self Help and Self Employment minister is "very critical" and he has been put on ventilator support at the ICU of a private hospital in Kolkata, he said.

The septuagenarian was rushed to the hospital late on Friday night in a semi-conscious state after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness, the official said. His Covid report is negative.

Pande's oxygen saturation is quite low and doctors are keeping a constant watch on him, hospital sources said.

A four-member medical team which includes an endocrinologist has been constituted to treat Pande, who has several comorbidities like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and renal disorders, they added.