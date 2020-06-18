Rs 5L compensation, govt job for kin of each of 2 martyred soldiers from state: Mamata

Kolkata/Darjeeling: Expressing her condolences to family members of the martyred soldiers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two deceased who laid their lives in the line of duty at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.



The two martyrs from Bengal were 34-year-old Havildar Bipul Roy, a resident of Bindipara village in Alipurduar and 25-year-old sepoy Rajesh Orang who hailed from Belgoria at Mohammad Bazar, Birbhum.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at Galwan Valley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal — Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) and Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar)," Banerjee tweeted.

She further stated in her tweet: "Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we'll provide Rs 5 lakh and a Government of West Bengal job to one member in the deceased's family."

While speaking about the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Ladakh situation, she said: "We are proud of our nation and we are together in the fight if any enemy attacks our country."

Banerjee further stated: "Let the Government of India decide how they want to deal with the situation."

A pall of gloom descended as the news of their sacrifice reached the villages. At the same time, locals and family members demanded a befitting reply to China.

Rajesh, who studied at Maladang High School and Suri Vidyasagar College, had joined the Bihar Regiment in 2015. He often used to discuss the deteriorating situation at Ladakh with his family members over the phone. He was the first from the village to join the Indian Army. He was the lone earner of his family with two sisters who are yet to be married off. He visited his Birbhum house for the last time eight months ago. His mother fell ill after knowing about the incident. Rajesh was also about to get married after returning from Ladakh. Preparations had also started in his family but one single incident ended all their hopes.

His father Subhas said: "Befitting reply should be given to China for such an inhuman act that claimed the lives of so many brave soldiers of our country."

From early morning, people thronged the house of Bipul Roy in Alipurduar.

"We got news of his martyrdom from the Army on Tuesday night. They had called and told us that his body would be flown to Delhi from Ladakh and then brought to Alipurduar," stated Taranikanta Roy, brother-in-law of the deceased soldier.



Bipul's father Niren, left shell-shocked by the tragedy, said: "He had come home in December last year and had plans to return soon. We had plans to repair the house too."

The martyred soldier's wife and 5-year-old daughter reside at the Army Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He had joined the Army in 2003 and was serving in the Signal Corps.

"He has made our village proud," added Niren.

MLA Sourav Chakroborty visited the Roy household located at Bindipara gram, Alipurduar Block 2 and assured all support to the family of the braveheart.

"We will name a road in the village after him and a martyr's column will be erected," stated Mohan Sharma, mentor, Alipurduar Zilla Parishad.