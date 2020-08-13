RKM calls reports of monk being projected as BJP's CM candidate 'baseless'

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Math and Mission has strongly condemned reports circulating on social media involving a monk of the Order who, according to news, maybe a probable Chief Ministerial candidate for the BJP in the 2021 Assembly elections.



Swami Suviranandaji, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, said: "The news is baseless and there is not an iota of truth in it. Ramakrishna Mission monks cannot take part in politics as instructed by Swami Vivekananda. It is unfortunate that the Mission is being dragged into the matter without any verification."

For the past one month, some portals, both in vernacular and English, have been circulating news about Swami Kripakarananda being the probable Chief Ministerial candidate for the BJP ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly elections.

Some BJP leaders in Bengal said just like Yogi Adityanath was the party's trump card in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and later became the Chief Minister on March 26, 2017, the party will project "a completely unknown face but who is extremely competent as an administrator as the Chief Minister candidate." Senior party leaders preferring anonymity said, "the infighting has reached such a level that names are being dropped without any basis just to scare some ambitious leaders who are aspiring to become the Chief Minister in the 2021 Assembly election."

Now, the question is why the name of Swami Kripakarananda was brought to the forefront. Known as Debotosh Chakraborty in his pre-monastic life, the Swami was a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission from where he passed his Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations with flying colours. He is a doctor from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. He is a trained classical singer and has taken part in many all-India musical conferences.

Swami Kripakarananda is currently posted in a Varanasi hospital. He has served in various hospitals of the RKM, including Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan.

As per the RKM rule, monks cannot cast votes or take part in any political activity.

Swami Vivekananda had himself said: "If I join politics then I can free the country in two days but will you be able to maintain it."