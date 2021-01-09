Resolution against farm laws: State proposes 2-day special Assembly session on Jan 27 & 28

Kolkata: The state government has proposed a two-day special Assembly session on January 27 and 28 at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with the intention to have an all-party resolution against the central government's 'farm laws'. A proposal in this regard was given to Speaker Biman Banerjee by state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday.



"We have proposed for a two-day special Assembly session on the 27th and 28th of this month to show our solidarity with the farmers who are fighting against the 'farmers' laws' in New Delhi. We will try to bring an all-party resolution against the laws and draft of the letter that will be sent to the leaders of the opposition parties including the Left and Congress. We will demand repeal of this anti- farmers' laws," Chatterjee said outside the Assembly on Friday.

He was optimistic that all the parties opposed to the BJP will come together to protest against the laws. The state government will also bring a proposal for GST upto 5 per cent during this session. "We will come up with notifications once the date and time of the budget session is fixed," Chatterjee said.