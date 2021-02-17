Recovery rate goes up to 97.54%

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday witnessed 151 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,72,879 so far. Around 255 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the past 24 hours after they had recovered. As many as 5,58,790 patients have been released from various hospitals till date. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.54 percent on Tuesday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.87.



The state has so far carried out 83,35,250 Covid sample tests till Tuesday out of which 19,351 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Two died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,235.

Kolkata has seen one death each in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered none.

Around 3,091 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,497 people so far. Kolkata has seen 49 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,631 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,585 out of which 41 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 13 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,107.

Hooghly has witnessed seven Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,573.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,663 Covid cases so far out of which 4 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 10 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,399 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 2 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 2.90 on Tuesday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.

The Health department has addressed 15,60,040 general queries till date out of which around 754 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,78,098 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 15 out of which 262 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.