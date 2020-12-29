Recovery rate goes up to 95.85%, 69,93,821 tests conducted till date

Kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases in a single day has dropped to 1,028 on Monday out of 28,095



sample tests. The recovery rate in the state has slightly gone up to 95.85 percent with 1,614 patients being released

from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,25,685 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals till date while the total number of infected patients has reached 5,48,471. Bengal has carried out a total 69,93,821 sample tests so far. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.84. Around 27 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,625 so far.

Kolkata has seen 200 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,22,437. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,15,801 out of which 268 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 7 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 4 on Monday. South 24-Parganas has registered 45 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,856. Hooghly has witnessed 62 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,315.

Howrah has so far seen a total 34,418 Covid cases so far out of which 71 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 64 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,702. Nadia has witnessed 42 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,477. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,762 and 19,982 respectively.

As many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been made functional in various hospitals which include 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 12.87 per cent on Monday. The health department has so far addressed 15,09,974 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till December 27 out of which around 1,567 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,50,208 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till December 27 out of which 952 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,45,536 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.