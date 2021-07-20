Ration shops across state asked not to deliver ration on last day of month

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has directed all ration shops across the state not to deliver ration to the beneficiaries on the last day of every month. The order shall take effect from the month of July .



The decision has been taken as there is a requirement of keeping the server down for around 24 hours for carrying automation work regarding generation of allocation to fair price shops and e-pos machines so that the next months beneficiary details and category and entitlement can be downloaded by the shops in their e-pos for smooth distribution of food grains from the first day next month.

An order in this regard has been circulated to all concerned and the dealers have been asked to display a copy of the order in all the 21,000 ration shops in the state.