Rare feat: Docs at Barasat Dist Hosp remove cyst from 9-yr-old's jaw

KOLKATA: Barasat District Hospital, which has been upgraded to the status of a medical college following the initiative of the Mamata Banerjee government, has successfully carried out a couple of critical surgeries in the past few months, giving fresh lease of lives to many patients.



One of the latest surgeries was performed by the Dentistry department of the hospital in which a team of doctors removed a cyst from the jaw of a 9-year-old child through a critical surgery.

The patient, Sheikh Rehan Mondal, a resident of Bira Setpur area of North 24-Parganas, was brought to the hospital with swollen jaw.

The patient first complained of pain on his jaw around a year back. After clinical tests, the doctors found that a cyst was there in the Angle and Ramus area on the left side of Mandibular regions and the doctors at the Dentistry department felt the need of a surgery.

A team was constituted, comprising senior surgeon Dr Alok Kumar Moulik, Dr Smarajit Chowdhury, a maxillofacial surgeon and Dr Poushali Sikder. The surgery was carried out last Saturday and it took around two hours to complete. The patient was released from the hospital on Monday as he recovered fast. Dr Chowdhury said: "It was a crucial operation as they followed enucleation of cystic lesions under GA method to give a new lease of life to the boy. We are happy that the patient has shown a great sign of improvement after the surgery."

Barasat District Hospital is yet to begin full-fledged operation as a medical college but a major infrastructural revamp has already taken place in various departments under the hospital. As a result, patients from various parts of North 24-Pargans who had to visit city's medical colleges for specialized treatment are now availing treatment at the hospital. For example, earlier many dental patients from the region used to visit Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital but now they are getting specialized dental treatment as the dentistry department at Barasat District Hospital has been given a completely new shape.

On November 3, the surgery department of the hospital under Dr Moulik saved the life of a 33-year-old woman, a thalassemia affected patient, by removing spleen weighing around 2 kg 300 grams. Hemoglobin level in her remained at around 5.9 per cent.