Railway losses Rs 84 crore in anti-CAA, NRC protests in Bengal
Kolkata: The Railways claimed to have suffered losses of properties worth Rs 84 crore in violence related to protests against CAA and NRC in West Bengal from December 13 to 15, according to reports filed by it before the Calcutta High Court.
The Eastern Railway said in an affidavit before a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Banerjee on Friday that it suffered the brunt of the protests with losses amounting to Rs 72.2 crore, with the maximum being in the Sealdah division, which suffered damages worth Rs 46 crore.
The Malda division of ER suffered losses worth nearly Rs 24.5 crore, while the Howrah division's losses were more than Rs one crore, it said in an affidavit before the court on Friday in connection with a PIL seeking compensation to people and the railways for losses suffered in violence during the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.
The South Eastern Railway, in a separate affidavit, said that it suffered losses to its properties worth Rs 12.75 crore, including to trains, stations and tracks.
The matter will be taken up for hearing again four weeks hence, the court directed.
(Image from indiatvnews.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mayawati slams Congress for double standard on Kota deaths11 Jan 2020 6:28 AM GMT
Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away11 Jan 2020 6:25 AM GMT
After 'Chhapak' exemption, MP to honour Deepika at IIFA11 Jan 2020 6:24 AM GMT
We had it all when we had 'The Wall': Dravid turns 4711 Jan 2020 6:22 AM GMT
Edible oil prices rise by 15% in a month11 Jan 2020 6:20 AM GMT