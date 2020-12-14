Pvt bus operators want hike in rentals for election duty

Kolkata: Private bus operators have written to the Chief Electoral Officer (West Bengal), citing that they will not rent their vehicles for the upcoming election if previous dues aren't cleared. They also demanded an increase in the rentals for the vehicles.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (West Bengal) on December 8. We will be unable to provide buses and mini buses in the 2021 Bengal Assembly Election if the previous payment of 2019 (Parliament election) is not made fully," said Pradip Narayan Bose, Secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association.

The bus operators also demanded an increase in the hiring (requisition) per day rate. For private buses, the existing rate is Rs 1910.

They demanded the same to be increased to Rs 2500 per day. For mini buses, the existing rate is 1580 per day.

They want the rate to be increased to Rs 2000. "This apart, Khorki (food of driver, helper or conductor) rate should increase from Rs 170 to Rs 250," they said.