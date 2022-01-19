Pt Ajoy Chakraborty gets Padma Bhushan

Kolkata: State power minister Aroop Biswas and state Home Secretary B P Gopalika on Tuesday handed over Padma Bhushan award to Pt Ajoy Chakraborty who was earlier conferred with the prestigious award by the Centre. As Chakraborty was infected with Covid, he could not make it to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Following the instruction of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, power minister and state Home Secretary B P Gopalika on Tuesday met Pt Chakraborty and handed over the award. They also conveyed the message of the Chief Minister who had sent flower bouquet, sweets and shawl.

Pt Chakraborty was awarded Padma Shri in 2011. The central government had decided to confer the Padma Bhushan award to veteran vocalist Pt Chakraborty last year. Chakraborty has

been a torchbearer of the Patiala gharana.