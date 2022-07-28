Proposal sent to increase CCU beds at Balurghat Dist Hospital

BALURGHAT: With the aim to provide better health facility to the critical patients and to stop their referral to Siliguri or Kolkata, South Dinajpur district Health department had sent a proposal to the state Health department to increase the number of Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds for Balurghat district hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sukumar Dey told Millennium Post on Wednesday.



According to Dr Dey, the proposal was sent to the state Health department for the approval of 50 CCU beds for Balurghat hospital in order to provide better health service to the district residents and to stop referring the critical patients to Siliguri or Kolkata.

"At present Balurghat hospital has 10 CCU beds. We demanded a 50-bed-CCU-block to tackle the immense pressure of the patients," he said. Recently, a group of officials-led by Dr Dey, had inspected the hospital compound to see the infrastructure and to select a suitable place where the new beds will be placed. "Balurghat hospital has enough infrastructures to keep the additional beds if the state health department approves our proposal. We hope to get the approval from the higher authority soon," Dr Dey said.

He said the plan was sent to the higher authority through the Public Works Department.

"It needs additional doctors, staff, nurses and other health personnel if our demand is fulfilled," he said. A health source said the critical patients used to shift the CCU unit and the existing 10-bed-CCU-unit is not enough to accommodate them. Notably South Dinajpur has one district hospital, one subdivisional hospital, two super-specialty hospitals and eight block hospitals.