'Prolonged rains in Dec after 4 decades...'

Kolkata: Almost after four decades, the state has received prolonged rainfall in December due to the impact of Cyclone Jawad which gradually turned into a deep depression and entered Bengal as a marked low pressure, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday.



"The weather condition will improve from Tuesday. Temperature will drop by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days. People in the city will witness colder weather in the weekend. Temperature will have a sudden fall by 3-4 degree after October 11," said Sanjeeb Bandyopadhyay, deputy director IMD Kolkata.

Weather condition will improve in south Bengal from Tuesday. Incidents of waterlogging were reported in some places in the city on Monday. Several stretches of VIP road and also in New Town reported water logging on Monday. Due to high tides, water level in the rivers like Hooghly, Haldi and Vidyadhari rose up. The sea in Digha and Bakhhali remained turbulent on Monday morning. Due to the breach in embankments, water entered into the Mausuni Island. Various South Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall since Saturday.

Normal life has been disrupted in south Bengal due to a deep depression which eventually turned into a marked low pressure on Sunday night.

Tourists had to confine themselves in Digha, Mandarmani for the past two days due to the weather alert and surveillance of the local police. Some of the visitors stepped out of the hotels in Digha and Bakhhali on Monday morning.

The local police have set up an enclosure with rope along the sea beaches in all the beach towns in East Midnapore that people do not go to sea.