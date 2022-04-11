Prof arrested for hate speech

KOLKATA: A professor of Visva Bharati University waa arrested on Sunday from Kolkata by the cops of Shantiniketan police station for allegedly making hate speech about a student.

The professor Sumit Basu of Sangeet Bhavan had allegedly made hate comments about a student identified as Somnath Sou. It is also alleged that Basu had threatened the students with dire consequences.

After the student lodged a complaint, a case was registered against Basu. After the FIR Basu appealed for an anticipatory bail, which was dismissed. Later Basu approached the High Court but his the case was not accepted. He will be produced before the Suri court on Monday.