Prodded by state govt, CII files plaint against aggregator

KOLKATA: The state government has taken up measures to ensure that no anomalies or mistakes are committed in the recruitments under Utkarsh Bangla Scheme. It was also clarified that the state government doesn't directly offer jobs to students under this scheme. Prodded by the state government, CII has lodged an FIR in connection with allegations of distribution of fake job letters under the scheme in Hooghly. The state government further informed that it has also handed over alternate job letters to all the 107 affected candidates.



"Soon after the allegations surfaced, CII was asked to take action and the latter has already filed an FIR against the aggregator, namely Skillzdesk. CII had secured jobs to 107 students. It was an anomaly committed by the aggregator,"Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi said on Monday at Nabanna. Clarifying that the state government does not directly offer jobs and provides a platform for creating an interface between companies and students, Dwivedi further said: "Few persons and a section of the media with the intention to malign and discredit the state government are spreading false information that the state government in the recent placement drive has offered fake jobs in lieu of money to the students, who have taken up vocational skill development training in various Polytechnics and ITIs. It is clarified that various companies either directly or through the reputed industry chambers like CII or NASSCOM offer jobs or training or internship to the students through campus placement or placement drive." These companies after screening the students, offer jobs training/internship to suitable candidates. "The jobs are not offered by the state government,"Dwivedi said at Nabanna. He maintained that the state government has assured that it will rectify any such anomaly or error which may come to its knowledge in collaboration with CII. It will also arrange for alternate internships or jobs for those affected students. "The state government is committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to its students. The government is committed to protect the interests of the students and will continue to work to achieve it," he added.

A senior Nabanna official said there has been an increase in the number of students getting internship or job offers. "The students of polytechnics and ITIs and similar institutions are also excelling at All India level. In the recent results of the All-India Trade Test, 2022 conducted by the Director General of Training under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, out of 21 top merit positions, 9 places were bagged by Bengal students passing from these institutions," he added. He maintained that the state government has been working towards creation of more and more job opportunities for students. "In the last 11 years, the state has set up 218 new ITIs, 115 new Polytechnics and many Vocational Skill Development Training Centres. Infact, ITIs have gone up from 80 in 2011 to 298 in 2022 and Polytechnics from 70 in 2011 to 185 in 2022. The enrolment of students in Polytechnic and ITIs have increased from 34,821 in 2011 to 1,26,800 in 2022, which is an increase of more than 3.5 times." he added.