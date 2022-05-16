Pray Buddha's teachings inspire people to follow path of peace, non-violence: Mamata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima that the teachings of Buddha should inspire people to follow the path of peace and non-violence.
Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to follow the paths of peace, non-violence, unity and love for all, Banerjee tweeted.
Buddha Purnima is observed in much of South Asia and East Asia to commemorate the birth of the founder of Buddhism.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CBI sends letters rogatory to Hong Kong in Rs 156-crore diamonds...16 May 2022 11:41 AM GMT
Bodies floating on Ganga: NGT asks UP, Bihar govts to inform number of ...16 May 2022 11:31 AM GMT
EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency16 May 2022 11:21 AM GMT
LIC to list on bourses on Tuesday16 May 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Kejriwal trying to 'scare, blackmail' people over the...16 May 2022 10:59 AM GMT