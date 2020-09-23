Power department starts GIS insulated substation at Malda

Kolkata: State power department has started operating a GIS insulated power substation at Malda's Harishchandrapur area where the power cut and low-voltage had been a long-standing issue. The project has come up as a part of the state government's overall project of installing GIS sub-stations across Bengal.



State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had earlier announced the project of installing GIS substations in order to provide better quality light to the consumers. The people in Harishchandrapur area of Malda had voltage issues for a long period of time. The power department felt the necessity of installing a sub-station in the area to address the problem.

"People in Harishchandrapur had been facing low voltage issues and also power cuts for the past 50 years. We have taken all necessary steps in this regard and finally installed GIS substation and started operating it. It would cater a large number of people in the region. Following the instruction from the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have taken initiatives to provide best quality electricity to all the people of Bengal," Chattopadhyay said.

It may also be mentioned here that the state is ready to provide uninterrupted and quality power supply to the industries. The state power department is committed to provide uninterrupted and quality power, not only to the new industries coming up to the state, but also to all the households. A project has been started to set up sub-stations across Bengal to meet the demands.

The state government has been carrying a subsidy in the power sector so that the people are not overburdened. The power department has taken up big projects of laying underground electric cable connections at 75 towns across the state.