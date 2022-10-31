Power bills due: State declares one-time 50% waiver for Hills

DARJEELING: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (WBSEDCL) has announced a one-time waiver scheme of 50 per cent of outstanding bills till December 30, 2018, for domestic connections, including shallow tube well, deep tube well, river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiary or farmer committee, who were unable to pay electricity bills. The Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills have hailed the waiver.



During the Gorkhaland agitation spearheaded by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) under the leadership of Bimal Gurung, the party had asked the Hill populace not to pay electricity and telephone bills along with Government taxes since April 2008. They had even shut down all WBSEDCL cash counters in the Hills. The then Left Government did not take any initiative to open the counters and looked away.

In 2011, GJM lifted the embargo. State Power Department sources at that time had pegged the outstanding dues to the tune of more than Rs 70 Crore in the Hills.

"There were many consumers in the Hills who were unable to pay the outstanding along with the late payment surcharge. Many could not apply for new connections owing to the outstanding. We had time and again requested the government for a waiver. Even before the constitution of the GTA Board we had raised the issue with the government. We thank the government, especially Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for this waiver," stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.

"The waiver can be availed through the Duare Sarkar camps to be held in November, 2022 through the process of application," stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

The notice states: "Domestic consumers having outstanding dues may avail the waiver of 50 per cent of the dues upto 31.12.2018 if remaining 50 per cent amount is paid at a time. Also late payment surcharge (–billed and projected) till 31-12-2018 will be waived fully." The same also holds for shallow tube well, deep tube well and river lift irrigation run by individuals or beneficiaries/ farmers committees.

It will also benefit domestic consumers, who have already been disconnected due to non-payment of electricity bills, besides others.