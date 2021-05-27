Post Yaas, flyovers in city reopened

KOLKATA: The flyovers in the city, which were closed for vehicular movement as a safety measure in view of Cyclone 'Yaas', were reopened on Wednesday afternoon.



Taking lessons from Amphan, Kolkata Police had closed eight flyovers in the city including Maa, AJC Bose Road, Park Street and Gariahat flyovers to avert major accidents. The approach roads of the flyovers were blocked using guard rails. This apart, the guard rails and barricades were placed on the road to prevent cars from over-speeding. Road dividers were also removed.

On Wednesday, the guardrails were again placed as before. Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, a tree uprooted and blocked the road in front of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Bidhan Sarani.

The KMC staff promptly removed the uprooted tree and the overhead wire for tram movement was also fixed by the transport department employees quickly. However, cops have been instructed further to check their respective areas thoroughly and report to their unit heads in case any damage is noticed due to the stormy weather.