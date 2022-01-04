Post-poll violence: CBI returns 21 cases on sexual harassment due to lack of evidence

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not found any evidence in 21 cases of sexual harassment and rape in connection with the post-poll violence and has, therefore, returned the cases to the SIT. The next hearing is expected on January 24.



Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor, representing the CBI, submitted a report in Calcutta High Court in connection with the post-poll violence.

The CBI has received 51 allegations of murder and is still investigating 38 of them. Chargesheets have already been filed in 10 cases. The investigation into the two allegations has been handed over to the SIT. In addition, 64 allegations of rape were received by the CBI.

The Calcutta High Court, after examining the allegations, directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to form a committee on June 18 last year. The National Human Rights Commission prepared the report by visiting several places in the state. After examining the report, the High Court expressed anger against the state. The court directed that the CBI will investigate the incidents, which include murder, gang-rape and rape. The High Court directed the formation of an SIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism, arson, beatings and looting. The CBI did not find any evidence in 21 cases of sexual harassment and rape and the cases have been returned to the SIT.