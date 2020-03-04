Poetry festival in Kolkata from Thursday
Kolkata: To encourage the reading of Bengali poems among the younger generation and give a platform to poets in the city and districts, the West Bengal government is organising a four-day 'Kobita Utsav' from Thursday, an official said.
More than 600 poets from Kolkata and various districts will recite their works at seven venues across the city during the festival, a spokesman of the Information and Cultural Affairs department said.
Eminent painter Jogen Choudhury will inaugurate the 'Kobita Utsav' (Poetry Festival) where apart from recitals, discussions on poetry will be held.
Seven renowned poets including Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Binayak Bandyopadhyay, Pranab Kumar Mukhopadhyay and Subhra Bose would be felicitated in the festival, the spokesman said.
It will be held in Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Abanindra Sabhaghar, Bangla Akademy, Gaganendra Pradarshanshala, Charukala Parshad complex and Ektara Mancha.
