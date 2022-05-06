POCSO court awards 20-yr rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Darjeeling convicted a 42-year-old for the rape of a 11-year-old minor girl.



"Convicted Daniel Tirkey was awarded 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20,000 by Judge Raja Roy. He was convicted under Section 4 of the POCSO Act," stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor. On 14 August 2016, an FIR was lodged by a lady at a police station in the Kurseong sub division stating that her 11-year-old daughter was missing. The minor was later found coming out from the residence of Tirkey. She had then confided that she had been raped by him. Based on the FIR, Tirkey had been arrested and sent to the correctional home in Darjeeling.