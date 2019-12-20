Pluralism core strength of nation, tweets Mamata
Kolkata: Calling upon people to stay united to fight divisive forces, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said pluralism was the core strength of this nation.
Taking to Twitter on the occasion of 'International Human Solidarity Day', she iterated that people should not be divided on the lines of religion or caste.
"On International Human Solidarity Day, let us celebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let us all work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide us along religious, casteist lines," Banerjee, who had been at the forefront of protests against amended Citizenship Act and proposed nationwide NRC, tweeted.
