Plans on to set up system to collect real-time data of water level in canals

kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department is planning to set up real-time data acquisition system to automatically gauze the level of water at canals in Kolkata and its adjoining areas to avert inundation during the monsoon.



The telemetry-censor based units would be set up at 50 critical locations of different outfall canals in the areas under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and all the adjoining municipal corporations and municipalities, measuring around 260 km.

At present, an expert needs to physically visit specific locations of the canals to gauge the level of water at a particular point of time ahead of the monsoon. Based on their reports, the state Irrigation and Waterways department, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders including Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) prepare a comprehensive plan to fight the menace of water-logging in the city and its neighbourhood.

It is not only time consuming, but also does not provide real-time information. Real time data would be transmitted to the control room through telemetry's satellite link. With introduction of the censor-based system, the real-time information would be available round the clock at the control room of the Irrigation and Waterways department and the same would be shared with all concerned stakeholders.

It would help a better planning in checking inundation of water in and around the city, said a senior officer of the department.

The devices—that would constantly keep measuring and feeding data on water level at canals—would be set up either under a bridge across the canal or at a suitable lamp post on its bank.

The locations, where the devices would be installed, have already been identified and the move to execute the plan would be taken without any delay.It needs a mention that the department has already taken up a major project in the similar line to set up ninety 'measuring stations' at strategic locations across the state as a part of its Real Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS) programme to avert flood like situation in Bengal.