Plans on to host handicraft fair at Santiniketan

kolkata: Amid uncertainty over the fate of Poush Mela, state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textile department is planning to organise a handicrafts fair at Santiniketan during the Christmas.



"We have visited the probable site for holding the handicrafts fair. Our Chief Minister is presently touring North Bengal for holding administrative review meetings. Once she returns, we will speak with her and finalise things," MSME & Textile minister Chandranath Sinha, who is also the MLA from Bolpur constituency said.

As per plans, the handicrafts fair may be held from December 23 to 26 or in the beginning of January with the primary objective being exhibition and sale of handicraft items produced by local artisans.

The Khudra Silpa Bazar area under Shibpur mouza can be the location for the fair. Interestingly, the schedule for holding the handicrafts fair is the same as the usual itinerary of the Poush Mela.

There are many artists in Birbhum district, who craft intricate handicraft items, but lack the platform for showcasing it properly during the winter months, which is the peak season in Santiniketan.

The minister said the plan was to have a food court and some arrangements of joy rides for children. When asked about the Poush Mela, the minister said it seemed that the Visva Bharati authorities were not eager to host it.

The Poush Mela could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic situation. Instead, Pous Utsav was organised with the initiative of some teachers of the varsity. The same may be held this year also as no communication regarding Poush Mela is available with the district administration.