Pilot project: Aadhaar enrollment of newborns starts at Howrah hospital

Kolkata: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is ready to carry out Aadhaar enrollment of children right at the hospital where a child is born. A pilot project in this regard has been rolled out at Howrah Zilla Hospital.



The services will be rolled out at other state government hospitals in the coming days.

If the name of the child is finalised soon after birth and the concerned family contacts IPPB, the service will be delivered immediately. If the name is not finalised, the facilities will be provided when the child comes for immunisation at the hospital.

Chief Postmaster General ( Bengal) J. Charukesi while speaking at a special session on India Post organised by Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that aadhar enrollment of child by reaching out to their residences has already been introduced by the Department of Posts in Bengal. " The training of officials at all India level so that aadhar enrollment of common people can also be carried out at doorstep has started . However, the service can be introduced only after UIDAI gives its nod,"she added. Fingerprint for biometric authentication is not required for a child below 5 years. He/ she has to pose for a photograph in one of his/ her parent's lap for the purpose.

Chief PMG admitted problem of linkage in some of the Post offices but said that the issue has been addressed to a great extent. The department will rely on BSNL where it's internet connectivity is good, but it will think of it her telecom service providers for those areas where BSNL has its limitations.