Percentage of positive cases slides to 7.29%, 493 discharged in a day

Kolkata: Around 406 fresh Covid cases have been reported in Bengal in the past 24 hours. Bengal has conducted around 28,171 sample tests in the past 24 hours.



Around 5,67,304 patients have been infected with Covid across Bengal out of which 5,50,737 have been released from the

hospitals.

Around 493 patients were released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. Bengal registers around 86,443 tests per million population. The recovery rate in the state continues to rise with 97.08 percent recorded on Friday. The percentage of positive cases has gone down to 7.29 on Friday.

Around 10,097 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 8 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,055 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far and 2,449 in North 24-Parganas. None died of Covid in North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours and three in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 82 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,185.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,20,969 out of which 115 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 20 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,842. Hooghly has witnessed 21 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district

reached 29,273.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,405 Covid cases so far out of which 33 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 18 new cases were reported in Darjeeling in the past 24 hours and the total tally has gone up to 18,213. Nadia has witnessed 18 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,383. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,129 and 20,519 respectively till Friday. West Burdwan has seen a total 16,084 Covid cases so far and East Burdwan 12,570.

The State Health department has addressed 15,39,037 out of which around 910 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,68,184 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 21 out of which 543 people have been given consultation in the past

24 hours.

Around 856 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours while the number of total people received tele-psychological counselling stands at 2,72,103.