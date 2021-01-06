Percentage of Corona positive cases in state stands at 7.66%

Kolkata: Around 812 fresh Covid cases were found across Bengal in the past 24 hours out of 30,712 samples. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of sample tested stood at 7.66 on Tuesday.



The recovery rate in the state has reached 96.56 percent on Tuesday with 1,166 patients being released from various hospitals in the last 24 hours. Around 5,37,250 patients have so far been discharged from the health establishments while the total number of infected patients so far in the state reached 5,56,384 on Tuesday. Bengal has so far conducted 72,66,038 sample tests.

Around 24 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,841 so far. Kolkata has registered 2,984 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas 2,373. Kolkata has seen 199 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,24,361. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,17,844 out of which 237 were found positive in the past 24 hours. Eight people died in North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours and 4 in Kolkata.

South 24-Parganas has registered 33 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,238. Hooghly has witnessed 46 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,733.

Howrah has so far registered a total 34,826 Covid cases so far out of which 36 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 22 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,945. Nadia has witnessed 47 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,918. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,935 and 20,255 respectively. There has been a substantial decrease in the number of fresh infected cases in all the districts.

The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped at 9.50 on Tuesday. The Health department has so far addressed 15,21,602 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 4 out of which around 1,205 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,56,678 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 4 out of which 733 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,55,433 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.