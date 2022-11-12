Part of Trinamool's stage for Martyrs' Day event in Nandigram damaged in fire

kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) hosted an event to commemorate Martyrs' Day in Nandigram, tension prevailed there on Friday as a portion of the stage—set up by the party for the event—was damaged following an early morning fire. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, some residents had alleged that the BJP set the podium on fire. The police are, however, conducting an inquiry into the matter.



Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of the party, and Shashi Panja, party's senior leader, went to the area and brought the situation under control. Local residents alleged inaction and indifference by the police in Gokulnagar police station. They told Ghosh and Panja that the police did not take any action when some of the Trinamool supporters were beaten up by the goons supported by the BJP.

They further alleged that though Trinamool leadership had requested Gokulnagar police not to remove the garlands from the Martyrs' column, which was erected for the function, the police did not listen to them and removed the garlands and flowers. Ghosh urged people to maintain peace and not to fall into the trap of the BJP. Denying the allegation, BJP leaders said that the fire was a result of the factional feud in Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress and the BJP had organised two separate programs to pay respect to those who had been killed by the goons owing allegiance to the CPI(M) in Nandigram on November 10, 2007

when in the name of Operation Sunshine the CPI(M) had actually butchered 35 supporters of the Bhumi Ucched Protirodh Committee. Eleven supporters are still missing.

The committee had protested against forcible acquisition of land by the state government to set up a chemical hub by the Salim group of Indonesia.