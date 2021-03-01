Pamela Goswami drug haul case: Cops probe BJP leader Rakesh Singh's links with smugglers

Kolkata: In connection with the BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami's drug haul case, the police are trying to find out if BJP leader Rakesh Singh had connections with drug smugglers



or suppliers.

Earlier Goswami on several occasions alleged that Rakesh had framed her and placed the cocaine inside her car using one of his associates. Police have spotted the suspect visiting Rakesh's house in CCTV footage of consecutive days from February 19, the day when Goswami

was arrested.

Police suspected that Rakesh might have come in contact with drug racketeers before when he was arrested earlier several years ago. As Rakesh was found using the SIM card registered on his associate Jitendra Singh's name, the suspicion grew stronger.

Questions emerged as to why he wanted to hide his identity. Police are obtaining the call details and the numbers which Rakesh was using presently as well as those which he had used previously to learn more about

his contacts.

The cops are still in the dark about the whereabouts of the person, against whom Goswami had raised allegations of keeping the drugs in her car.

Police have detained several people and they are being interrogated to find out the man.