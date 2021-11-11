Over 8.29 cr doses cumulatively given

kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday administered 4,50,473 doses across the state taking the total doses applied so far to 8,29,63,424. On Tuesday state had administered around 7 lakh doses while on Monday, around 10 lakh doses were administered.



Around 5.92 crore first doses were administered while around 2.34 crore people received second doses so far till Wednesday.

State Health department has set a target of conducting double doses on maximum number of people within this year. The department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive. Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The Health department has been allotting over 75 percent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts.

Around 4,315 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Wednesday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 5,318 till Wednesday.