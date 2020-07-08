Over 200 Cong & BJP workers join Trinamool

BALURGHAT: More than 200 workers from BJP and Congress joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of district party chief Arpita Ghosh in Balurghat. She handed over the party flag to them. The newly joined workers were also welcomed by two veteran leaders Shankar Chakraborty and Subhas Chaki.



After the joining, Ghosh said: "We have welcomed them in our party. They are realising that the actual development can happen only with Trinamool under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They will work together to strengthen Trinamool in future." In Hili, around 40 BJP workers shifted to Trinamool from the saffron brigade. After shifting, they said they were disappointed with the functioning of BJP and Congress. In another development, Trinamool-led by Ghosh staged demonstrations and organised a protest rally in Balurghat against spiralling fuel prices.

"The way the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas are increasing is really shocking, 22 times in a month. Common people are

reeling under the effects of COVID-19 already and this hike will make the situation worse," she said.

She added that BJP thinks that the opposition will not protest because of the Coronavirus hardship but we are here and

the protestors demanded an immediate rollback of fuel price hike.