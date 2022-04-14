Over 1K saplings to be planted in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Siliguri is all set to herald in the Bengali new year 1429 by planting 1429 saplings. The plantation programme will be flagged off on Friday and will continue for a week. Along with this, the Biswa Bangla Globe at the Darjeeling More will also be inaugurated to mark the occasion.



"As part of the programme to make Siliguri a green town, we will plant saplings throughout the year and not just during forest week. The programme will start with the plantation of 1429 saplings that will commence on Poila Boisakh- Bengali New Year day and continue for a week," stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC.

A committee will be constituted to work with local clubs, NGOs, nature clubs to oversee the planted saplings and ensure that they grow into healthy plants and do not perish.

A cultural rally will be taken out at 6:30 am from Baghajatin Park to Surjo Sen Park in Siliguri. The rally will showcase the rich culture and tradition of Bengal with musicians; singers; artistes along with theatre and sports personalities taking part. "Siliguri represents a mini India with people of different races, religion coexisting peacefully. All will be taking part in the rally dressed in their traditional clothes," added Deb.

The main thoroughfares of the town will be decorated with "Alponas" (colourful designs.) Tableau showcasing culture and sports will also be an integral part of the procession along with palanquins and horse drawn carriages of yesteryears.

At 9:30am the Biswa Bangla Globe will also be inaugurated. At 5am, a one and a half hour long "Surjo Boron" programme will also take place, followed by the cultural rally.