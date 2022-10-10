Over 1K guests to attend Mamata's 'Vijaya Sammelan'

KOLKATA: After a gap of two years, the stage is set for the 'Vijaya Sammelan' to be hosted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 12 at the Mystic Banquet in Eco Park, New Town.



The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) will be organising the Vijaya Sammelan. In 2020 and 2021, it could not be held due to the pandemic. More than 1000 guests, representing different business houses, diplomats from foreign embassies, academic circle, bureaucrats, politicians, and important persons from the cultural world and media will be invited to attend the programme in the evening.

Like the previous years, Mamata Banerjee will be the centre of attraction. According to industry experts, as the state government's thrust area is industry and employment, all attending the event will be eager to listen to the Chief Minister's address.Last minute touches are being given to the Mystic Lounge, where the programme will be held.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, had asked party leaders up to the block-level to hold 'Vijaya Sammelan' between October 11 and 22.

It is for the first time when such a venture is being undertaken. The purpose of holding such a programme is to build contacts with people. Trinamool Congress is taking up initiatives to widen and strengthen its network further before the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in 2023, and subsequently the Lok Sabha election in 2024.