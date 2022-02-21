Over 15L booster doses administered so far

KOLKATA: State has so far administered over 15,32,991 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, frontline workers and senior citizens on Friday.



Around 2,473 booster doses were administered across the state on Monday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.77 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began out of which around 31,406 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6.95 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.66 crore received double doses. Around 1,960 first doses have been administered on Monday.

Around 6,938 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.

Around 1,061 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state.

Bengal had started administering a second dose of Covaxin among adolescents in the age group 15 to 18.

Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal has been successfully extracting minimum 7 to 10 extra doses of vaccine on an average basis from 10 vials for over a long time.

The extraction of extra doses are beyond the labeled quantity of doses supposed to be administered.