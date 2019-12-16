'Our party will not accept CAA & NRC'

BALURGHAT: The district unit of South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a demonstration and organised a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Balurghat on Monday afternoon. District Trinamool president Arpita Ghosh led the demonstration and rally. Thousands of people came from all the eight blocks of the district to take part in the protest rally.



Ghosh slammed the Centre over CAA and took potshots at the local BJP leaders for creating an atmosphere of fear in public, while addressing the rally she said: "Our party will not accept CAA and NRC on the basis of religion. The saffron brigade is trying to divide people and creating fear in public."

According to her, party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stands firm against the implementation of CAA and NRC in the country, even though it has been passed in Parliament.

TMC members shouted slogans against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and demanded that the new Citizenship Act be immediately scrapped.

"We want this divisive Citizenship Act to be immediately scrapped. Didi has already cleared her standpoint regarding CAA and NRC. She has threatened the BJP leadership not to divide Bengal. She said not to play with the people's sentiment and our party is prepared to protest implementing NRC at any cost. So we appeal to the people not to take law into their hands and protest peacefully," she said.

Assuring the people from the CAA and NRC panic, she said: "Just believe our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She has already assured the people of Bengal in recent rallies that the state will oppose NRC, and it will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere in India. BJP should stop spreading false rumours over NRC."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was recently passed both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.