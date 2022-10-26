'Operators to face stern action if unhealthy mid-day meals given'

kolkata: Bengal has taken a stringent measure to maintain proper hygiene of the food being served to children under the mid-day meal scheme and action will be taken against the food operators responsible for preparing foods if they are found to serve unhealthy meals.



The Commissioner of Food Safety has recently written to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department urging to take steps to curb incidence of food poisoning or foodborne illness among the kids in government-run schools due to unhygienic mid-day meals.

The letter mentioned that after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, cases of food poisoning among children are rising mainly due to unhygienic ways of cooking and handling of foods and lack of proper storage and transportation facilities.

The letter also made a startling revelation that such instances have been occurring due to some people carrying out food business operations without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license and also do not have registrations in mid-day meals. FSSAI has recently suggested to all the state governments to ensure safe preparation and handling of mid-day meals for children in all the centres across the states.

According to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) data, food poisoning cases have been much higher in Karnataka, Odisha Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in the last six years. Karnataka registered 1,524 cases between 2009 and 2022 followed by Odisha (1,327), Telangana (1,092), Bihar (950), Andhra Pradesh (794).

It has been mandated that food business operators involved in 'Poshan Shakti Nirman' scheme, earlier known as 'National Programme for Mid-day Meal including schools, NGOs, agencies have to be included in the licensing/registration system of FSSAI for traceability as well as identification of operators.

All the cook-cum-helpers involved in preparation of mid-day meals in government-run schools and NGOs have to undergo Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTac). Various state governments have already signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) with FSSAI in this regard.

The food safety officers in the state will have to regularly inspect kitchen and stores where mid-day meals are prepared. They should also draw randomly the raw materials and freshly cooked foods for sample testing.

The letter has also given a guideline that in case of any incidence of food poisoning or foodborne illness reported among the children due to the consumption of mid-day meal should be notified.

In case of any violations, the local health authorities will report it to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme and legal action will be taken against the defaulters.

All the necessary advisories will be communicated to the district level authorities and the school administrations, stated the letter.