One man, one post: Trinamool declares names of dist presidents

KOLKATA: As part of implementing the 'one man, one post' formula, all former Trinamool Congress (TMC) district presidents—who used to hold more than one post in the party—have been replaced by new faces across the state.



The list was announced after getting a nod from party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Names of Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra, ministers Jyotipriya Mallick, Soumen Mahapatra and Pulak Roy and MLA Atin Ghosh were dropped. Mausam Benazir Noor, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, was also dropped from Malda district president's post.

Partha Bhowmick has become the new president of North 24-Parganas district. He replaced Jyotipriya Mallick, the state Forest minister. Tapas Roy and Debashis Kumar have been appointed as the presidents of Kolkata north and Kolkata south districts.

Tarun Maity has been made the president of east Midnapore district, replacing Soumen Mahapatra, state minister for Irrigation and Waterways. Sujoy Hazra has become the new president of West Midnapore district while Debnath Hansda is the new president of Jhargram district. Kalyanendu Ghosh is the president of Howrah district. Snehashis Chakraborty is the president of Hooghly district.

Veteran Trinamool leader Rabindranath Chatterjee has been made the president of East Burdwan district while Bidhan Upadhyay is the new Burdwan West district president. Prakash Chik Baraik and Girendranath Burman have become the district presidents of Alipurduar and Cooch Bihar districts respectively.

Mohua Gope has been appointed as the district president of Jalpaiguri. Kanhaialal Agarwal has been appointed as the district president of Uttar Dinajpur.

Abdur Rahim Boxi became the district president of Malda and he replaced Mausam Noor. Trinamool Congress appointed eight state general secretaries. They are former state minister for Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department Shantiram Mahato, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, Pratul Chakraborty, Minati Adhikary, Krishna Kalyani, Ramendra Nath Biswas and Gautam Das. Subhashis Batabyal has been appointed as the vice-president along with Mohammad Shorab. A senior TMC leader said the list had been prepared in such a way that both the old guards and the new leaders had been incorporated in the district committees. While the old leaders were made the chairman of the district, the young leaders were made the district presidents. The names of the district youth presidents had also been announced.

The party has intensified its vigil to stop infighting. Also, the idle leaders will be sidelined and finally dropped.