On R-Day, Mamata calls on people to protect federal character of Constitution

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday greeted the people of the country on the 73rd Republic Day and urged them to take a pledge to protect the basic structure of the Constitution, including and particularly its federal character.



She saluted the freedom fighters and jawans who have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also called on the country, whom she described as pillars of the Indian democracy, to protect, preserve and follow the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"Heartiest greetings to all on the Republic Day. On this day, let us once again take pledge to protect the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, including and particularly its federal character," she tweeted.

"Let us strive to protect, preserve and follow the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, as enshrined in our Constitution, which, among other things, gives us our inalienable rights," Banerjee said in another Twitter post.

"I salute all our freedom fighters and jawans whose valiant sacrifice and their selfless duty protect our country and ensure our safety and security. My heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen who are the pillars of our democracy. Jai Hind," she added.

A short programme was held on the Red Road in the heart of Kolkata to celebrate the day with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, amid the presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chief minister and Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Dhankhar exchanged pleasantries with the chief minister and the speaker.

A tableau each on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Kolkata Police's road safety awareness programme 'Safe Drive, Save Life' were taken out.

Contingents of army, air force and navy, besides that of the state police, took part in the parade.

People attending the programme wore masks and maintained physical distancing. The day was also celebrated in a restricted manner in other parts of the state.