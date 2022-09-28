OMR sheet tampering in TET 2014 : High Court hands over probe to CBI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered CBI to probe into the allegations of tampering of the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet during the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). The court also expressed its displeasure with the pace at which CBI is probing the primary teachers' recruitment case.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the CBI to investigate and submit a report within a month. The next hearing of the case is on November 1. The HC had received complaints about the destruction of more than 12 lakh OMR sheets. The CBI has been instructed to include details on whether the destruction of OMR sheets was legal and how it was destroyed. "The Board's role regarding OMR destruction is questionable and lax," Justice Gangopadhyay said. As per reports, Justice Gangopadhyay may seek the names of the investigators from the central home ministry regarding recruitment scam. He also ordered the interrogation of the former president of the primary education board Manik Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya was asked to appear at the CBI office on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that Bhattacharya cannot be arrested till Wednesday. Though, SC upheld the High Court verdict on Bhattacharya to appear at the CBI office on the given date.