Officials trek to hold Duare Sarkar camps, reach out to beneficiaries of 14 tribal villages

KOLKATA: The Alipurduar district administration braved inclement weather to reach out to Buxa Primary school, situated adjacent to Buxa Fort for organising Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) camp on Saturday. Located at a height of 3,500 feet above sea level, the district administration team led by DM Surendra Kumar Meena started trekking from Santhalbari to reach



the camp.

"The beneficiaries hail from 14 tribal villages, which include Adma, Chunavati, Lepchaka etc and have to take up a lot of trouble to come to the camp for availing benefits of various government schemes. Most of them have to trek a long distance to reach the camp."

"So, we always try to ensure that cancellation of the camp on the scheduled day never happens. There was fear of landslides and other effects due to inclement weather, but all our officials took up the challenge," BDO Kalchini Prasanta

Barman said.

More than 350 beneficiaries attended the camp for availing benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi and other schemes. Some job cards were also distributed.

Many of the beneficiaries who attended the camp fall under the shadow zone and information regarding such government camps are circulated in advance.

So, we mobilise our resources in such a manner that the beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience," Barman said.

More than 450 camps have already been held in the district and the administration plans to hold 1000 such camps.