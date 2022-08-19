NRI ex-banker sets up computer lab for free training of school girls
kolkata: In a noble gesture, a retired banker settled in England has set up a computer laboratory for the girls in the school situated in his native village in Birbhum.
Hiren Singha Roy has set up a computer lab at Gara Paduma Higher Secondary School situated in Dubrajpur of Birbhum district.
The school has allotted a room where computers, inverter, scanner and printers have been installed. A teacher has also been appointed.
His monthly remuneration will be borne by Singha Roy. In addition to this, he has set up several classrooms and separate toilets for the girl students.
He has donated benches that are being used in the classrooms.
The students get computer training upto class VIII. The higher secondary students had to go to the town to take lessons in computer. The teachers of the school said this would help the students immensely. They will get training free-of-cost.
Singha Roy stood first in Higher Secondary exam in the Arts stream in 1965 from Narendranath Vidyamandir in northern suburbs.
He studied Economics and joined a nationalised bank which posted him in Germany. He joined a foreign bank and settled down in England.
Singha Roy's family was instrumental in setting up the school.
Though he hailed from Gara village, his father had transferable job and Singh Roy studied in Jharkhand and later in Kolkata.
Singha Roy said computer training would help the students to develop confidence and build their career in future.
Biplab Sengupta, headmaster of the school, said Singha Roy keeps in touch with the school and every year donates money to buy textbooks for the students.
