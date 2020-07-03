Now, penal action for not wearing masks in public

Kolkata: Taking a strong step to check the spread of COVID-19, the state government has directed all district authorities to take penal action in case a person is found in a public place without wearing a mask.



The state Home and Hill Affairs department has issued an order stating "…violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing and wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per law."

The order also says "anybody found in public places or on road without wearing masks shall forthwith be asked to wear a mask and in failure to do so should be sent back. However, necessary penal action should be initiated for repeat offenders."

All the district administration, civic bodies and police were directed to strictly enforce the same.

This comes at the time when the state witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases with 669 people testing positive on Friday. The disease claimed 18 lives in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 534 people were discharged after they got cured.

The police have already started taking steps in this connection. The Diamond Harbour Police District has taken a unique move regarding this. Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour Police District, Bholanath Pandey said: "Both, reluctance in using masks in public places and riding two-wheelers without helmet compromises safety measures. So fine is getting imposed against offenders of both." It has been clubbed with the "Safe Drive Save Life" campaign.

Sources said as many as 112 cases were lodged on Thursday only in Diamond Harbour Police District and there was collection of fine worth Rs 54,000. Fine for each ranged between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. On Friday, more than 100 cases were lodged too. According to a senior police officer, a case for "disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant" (under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code) will be initiated against a person if he or she is found in a public place without wearing a mask.