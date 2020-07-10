Now, Calcutta Medical College to treat non-Covid patients

Kolkata: Non-COVID patients will now get treatment at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.



A notice has been put up and the hospital which read that both outdoor and indoor will be thrown open to non-COVID- 19 patients. As a result, the normal clinical classes of the students will resume. After the spreading of the infection the hospital was converted into a COVID 19 hospital.

It was learnt that the treatment of non-COVID–19 patients will be start in Ezra building, MCH building and David hare Block.

The state Health department set up a committee to probe into the demands raised by the PGT- Interns that non-Covid patients should be admitted in buildings where patients suffering from the infection have not been admitted. The committed conducted an inspection and prepared a report. The junior doctors welcomed the moved of the state government and said this would help the non COVID- 19 patients who come to the hospital for treatment from far off places.

Welcoming the move, Dr Arnab Mukhopadhyay of Medical College Resident Doctors Association said this will not only benefit the poor patients but hep to resume medical coaching and training of the budding doctors.

The Directorate of Health Services through a notification increased the number of neds to 500 from 300 for the management of CIVID- 19 patient at Sanjiban Hospital in Howrah. The Narayana Hospital in Howrah will now function as a Level IV Covid Hospital.