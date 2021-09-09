'Not possible to appear before ED again in such a short span'

KOLKATA: The allegations made against the BJP for letting loose the Central agencies against the leaders of Opposition parties have once again come true when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a notice to Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, urging him to see the officials in New Delhi on Wednesday, barely few hours after grilling him for about 9 hours on Monday.



Stating that he would extend complete co-operation to the investigating officers, Abhishek stated his inability to appear before the officials in New Delhi within such a short notice.

The notice was served on Tuesday night. Banerjee was grilled by the ED officials in New Delhi for 9 hours on Monday. Within a few hours after he reached his home, the ED officials issued another notice and asked him to appear before them on Wednesday morning.

It was learnt that Banerjee had sent copies of all the documents the ED officials wanted to examine in New Delhi. He came to Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Earlier, ED had summoned Abhishek and his wife Rujira in connection with a multicrore scam.

Earlier, Abhishek had said his party would not succumb to any pressure exerted by the BJP. He had stated that he had answered all the queries raised by the ED officials. After stepping out of the ED office post nine hour-long interrogation, Abhishek even said he would not bow down before BJP or sell his spine.

Abhishek and his wife Rujira were asked to report to the ED office in New Delhi. Rujira had informed the ED officials that in view of the pandemic it would not be possible for her to go to Delhi as she has two children. However, she will cooperate with the ED if its officials come and interrogate her in Kolkata.