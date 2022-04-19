Nor'wester & storm: 2 dead, 50 injured

DARJEELING: A Nor'wester along with a hailstorm has left two dead and many more injured in Cooch Behar. It has caused extensive damages to houses with trees and electric poles being uprooted. The district administration has set up relief camps with relief being distributed.

One Jahangir Alam died when his house collapsed on him after an uprooted tree and electric pole fell on the house. The incident occurred at Boro Atharokota village in Cooch Behar 1 block. Debdas Pal, a resident of Palpara under Ghugumari gram panchayat was injured when his house collapsed on him. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

More than 50 persons have been injured in the storm stated Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman, Coochbehar Municipal Corporation.

"Relief teams have been sent to all the affected areas. Doctors are treating all the injured. While some have been released after first aid others have been admitted in hospitals. Relief measures are being distributed," Pawan Kadyan, District Magistrate, Cooch Behar said.