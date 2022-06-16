North Bengal: Kawakhali 'Traffic Outpost' commissioned
Darjeeling: A dedicated Kawakhali Traffic Outpost (TOP)—a long-standing demand of the locals—was commissioned on Wednesday. The stretch located on the Asian Highway, that this TOP will oversee, is highly vulnerable to accidents.
The TOP was inaugurated by Purnima Sherpa, ADCP Traffic, Siliguri Metropolitan Police in the presence of other senior officers. "The Kawakhali Traffic Outpost has been commissioned to address the long-term need for dedicated traffic management at Kawakhali. The TOP shall have a dedicated zone from Chaterhat Medical More to Noukaghat Bridge. Its main purpose is to ensure smooth flow of traffic and cut down on accidents," stated Sherpa. The TOP will be under SI Rajiv Guha, OC, Kawakhali TOP with a substantial strength of Police personnel. "Liaison is being maintained with Asian Highway Authorities for proper lighting of the road, setting up of RPMs for lane illumination and signage for 'Going Slow', 'No overtaking,'" added the ADCP. Rumble strips would be provided to alert the drivers at dark spots.
