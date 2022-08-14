None in city hospitalised with Covid post booster shots: Hakim

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that COVID-19 booster dose is yielding positive results considering the fact that there has not been a single hospitalisation in Kolkata for people who have taken the booster dose.



"Few people have tested Covid positive after taking the booster dose but there has not been a single hospitalisation for these patients. Currently, people who are testing positive have either availed a single dose or double dose," said Hakim.

The Covid positive cases in the city are hovering in the 150-mark which is not all worrying.

"I urge those who have not yet taken booster dose to avail the same so that positive cases are reduced further," the Mayor added.

KMC has started administering booster doses to the people of the age group 18-59 at 150 UPHCs (Urban Primary Health Centres), including mega centres completely free of cost from mid July.

The detailed list of the vaccination centres are uploaded in the Twitter handle of KMC and its website kmc.gov.in for the benefit of the common people on a daily basis.

Bengal on Saturday registered 461 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate standing at 4.11 per cent. Covid positivity rate on Friday stood at 4.80 per cent. State registered the positivity rate at 5.02 per cent on Thursday. Recovery rate touched 98.70 per cent on Saturday.

There are currently around 184 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 5,700 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks. Around 11,209 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,129,626 sample tests so far till date.