Nod given for pumping stn at Nawab Ali Park

KOLKATA: The first meeting of the newly-formed Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) on Tuesday gave the approval for taking up construction of the drainage pumping station at Nawab Ali Park in Kidderpore area.



The waterlogging woes at Kidderpore will be a thing of the past once this pumping station is complete, said Mayor Firhad Hakim.

"We will soon float tender for the Nawab Ali Park drainage pumping station at Kidderpore. This pumping station will prevent waterlogging in ward 77 and 78," Hakim said.

Hakim on November 12 last year inaugurated the Kabitirtha drainage pumping station in Kidderpore to prevent inundation at ward 76 and a part of ward 77 and ease the pressure at Mominpore pumping station.

"The third drainage pumping station at Nawab Ali Park will rapidly drain out water from ward 77 and 78 and these trio of pumping stations will bid goodbye to waterlogging in Kidderpore area," a senior official of the Drainage department said.

Kidderpore has been one of the major low lying areas in the city and in every rainy season, the local residents complained of inundation that persisted for two to three days after a heavy spell of rain.

The KMC will also complete the drainage pumping station at Alipore

Bodyguard Lines by March next year.